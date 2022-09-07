IOST (IOST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.02 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. IOST has a total market cap of $230.55 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,895.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00167115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00036024 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

