IoTeX Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $274.00 million and $7.14 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00168828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.