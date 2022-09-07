IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) versus Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Head-To-Head Contrast

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IperionX and Cameco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IperionX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cameco $1.18 billion 9.71 -$81.85 million $0.12 238.94

IperionX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cameco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IperionX N/A N/A N/A Cameco 3.48% 1.17% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IperionX and Cameco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IperionX 0 0 0 0 N/A Cameco 0 0 9 0 3.00

Cameco has a consensus target price of $42.88, suggesting a potential upside of 49.55%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than IperionX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cameco beats IperionX on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

IperionX Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for epithermal and replacement style precious and base metal mineralization, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, silica sand, and zircon minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Milford project that includes 101 claims located in Utah, the United States. It also holds a 100% interest in Titan project covering an area of approximately 6,000 acres situated in Tennessee, the United States. The company was formerly known as Hyperion Metals Limited and changed its name to IperionX Limited in February 2022. IperionX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

