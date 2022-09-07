IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.85

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.85 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 33.75 ($0.41). IQE shares last traded at GBX 34.10 ($0.41), with a volume of 1,221,213 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 40 ($0.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £274.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.85.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

