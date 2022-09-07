iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

