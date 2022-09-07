iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50.

