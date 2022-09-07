iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.01 and a 200-day moving average of $228.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

