Island Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (ISLE)

Island Coin (ISLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Island Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Island Coin has a market cap of $28,192.87 and $12.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Island Coin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00883190 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016312 BTC.
Island Coin Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,924,145,627,346 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.
Island Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Island Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Island Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.