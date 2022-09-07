ITAM Games Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.66 Million (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. ITAM Games has a market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITAM Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030557 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00087299 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00042677 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.Telegram | Weibo | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

