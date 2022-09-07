ITM Power (LON:ITM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $156.05

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 156.05 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 162 ($1.96), with a volume of 1214160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.25 ($2.07).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITM. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) target price on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 472 ($5.70).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of £976.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.