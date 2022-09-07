IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ISEE. B. Riley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Up 66.3 %

ISEE opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,791 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.