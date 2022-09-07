J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

J Sainsbury stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

