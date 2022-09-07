James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $353.09

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.09 ($4.27) and traded as low as GBX 301.39 ($3.64). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.66), with a volume of 72,676 shares traded.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £144.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 307.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.09.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company engages in the provision of ship-to-ship transfer services, aerospace engineering, fabrication, design and engineering hazardous area, marine projects, mechanical and electrical and designs, and specialist engineering and structures consultancy designs; provides inspection and monitoring services, such as condition monitoring, construction plant products, onshore geotechnical, hull stress, load cells, marine and offshore safety systems, non-destructive testing, nuclear plants, offshore wind management, PyroSentry, radiation detection equipment, strain rings, structural, and X-ray inspection systems; and offers lifting and handling services, including container weight systems, crane overload monitoring, hose and umbilical reelers, lifting equipment, load links and shackles, marine cranes, and winches and hoists.

