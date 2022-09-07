Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $564,023.03 and approximately $62,771.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.77 or 0.99994447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. "

