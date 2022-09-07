JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 496.25 ($6.00).

JD opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.76. The stock has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,754.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 292,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

