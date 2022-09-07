Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

