Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Donaldson in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

DCI stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

