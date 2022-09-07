Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Purchases 20,000 Shares of Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL – Get Rating) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,800.00 ($10,349.65).

Redbubble Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

About Redbubble

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

