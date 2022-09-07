Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (JET) traded 121.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 159.4% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $219,598.74 and approximately $35,200.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

