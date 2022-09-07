Jetfuel Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $35,498.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be bought for $22.50 or 0.00117098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.