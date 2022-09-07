Jigstack Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (STAK)

Jigstack (STAK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Jigstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jigstack has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $7,560.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jigstack has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Buying and Selling Jigstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

