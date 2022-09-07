JOE Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $73.43 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00856425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015982 BTC.
About JOE
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,569,676 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
