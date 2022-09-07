JOE Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $73.43 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00856425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015982 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,569,676 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

