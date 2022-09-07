JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 387,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,718,000 after purchasing an additional 121,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBUS opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.38 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

