JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.82% of Kelly Services worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $588.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

