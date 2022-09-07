JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,721 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.3 %

BECN stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

