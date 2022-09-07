JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. State Street Corp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

