JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Bruker worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bruker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bruker by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 3,212.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after buying an additional 338,999 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bruker by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

