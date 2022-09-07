JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Financial Comparison

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 30.41% 15.29% 1.02% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 7 9 0 2.47 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $145.95, indicating a potential upside of 28.32%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 2.62 $48.33 billion $12.46 9.13 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. It also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; custodial; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, eStatements, and mobile wallets. It operates through thirteen branch offices in Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Clifton Park, Galway, Greenfield Center, Guilderland, Latham, Malta, Milton Crest, Stillwater, Voorheesville, and Wilton counties. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.