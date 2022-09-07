JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 23,040 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of H&R Block worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 204,740.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 20.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 584,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 98,976 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

