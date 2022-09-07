JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 638.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.79 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.70.

