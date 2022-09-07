JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Bank OZK worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Bank OZK by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.