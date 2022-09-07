JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,476 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of nVent Electric worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2,656.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

