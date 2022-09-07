JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 97,017 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.40% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 267,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Rubius Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
