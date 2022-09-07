JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 334.50 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.11). 225,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 217,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.17).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £275.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 391.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.