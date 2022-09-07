Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Mark Lavelle Purchases 2 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Mark Lavelle acquired 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,598 ($91.81) per share, with a total value of £151.96 ($183.62).

Judges Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 7,580 ($91.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £481.86 million and a PE ratio of 3,828.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,793.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,393.17. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,940 ($71.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,800 ($106.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

