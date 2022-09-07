junca Cash (JCC) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

junca Cash (JCC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, junca Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One junca Cash coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001569 BTC on major exchanges. junca Cash has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $58,090.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.

junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

