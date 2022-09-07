Jupiter Achieves Market Cap of $9.03 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $787,083.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,934,272 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.