Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.07) to GBX 1,427 ($17.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,329.00.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.