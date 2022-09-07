JUST (JST) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

JUST (JST) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. JUST has a total market cap of $231.69 million and $38.19 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030642 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00086761 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00041692 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Stargate Finance (STG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003707 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000165 BTC.
About JUST
JST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is www.just.network/#.
JUST Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
