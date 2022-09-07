K21 (K21) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,450.00

K21 (K21) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One K21 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, K21 has traded down 7% against the dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $27,450.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.12 or 1.00047473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023265 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

