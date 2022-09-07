Karura Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Karura has a market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $302,930.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Karura has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00871154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016383 BTC.
Karura Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
