Katalyo Trading Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $296,795.37 and $18,966.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00853579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.