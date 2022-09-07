Katalyo Trading Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $296,795.37 and $18,966.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00853579 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015960 BTC.
Katalyo Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.
Katalyo Coin Trading
