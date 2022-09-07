Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.58 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00008248 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $394.96 million and $13.58 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Versa Token (VERSA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KVANT (KVNT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gainer (GNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuySell (BULLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Telegram | Discord | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

