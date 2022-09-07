Keep Network (KEEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.04 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $134.44 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134490 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022781 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,798,667 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

