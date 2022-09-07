KeeperDAO (ROOK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $563,582.00

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00134701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023298 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

