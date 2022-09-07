Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.44

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and traded as low as $99.04. Kerry Group shares last traded at $100.25, with a volume of 16,497 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRYAY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,388.17.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.