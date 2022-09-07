KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $82,123.66 and $238.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022788 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance.

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

