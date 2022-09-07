Kineko Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Kineko has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $10,497.52 and approximately $381.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00853579 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015960 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
