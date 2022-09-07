Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Down 0.0 %

FRA KGX opened at €38.08 ($38.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.48. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.