KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.80

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as low as $15.62. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 91,163 shares trading hands.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

