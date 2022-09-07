KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.80

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as low as $15.62. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 91,163 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.
